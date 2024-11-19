Abhishek Bachchan Reveals He Took Inspiration From Aaradhya For <i>I Want To Talk</i>: "I Will Do Whatever It Takes To Carry On"

Abhishek Bachchan, gearing up for his next big release I Want To Talk, recently revealed in an interview how he drew inspiration from daughter Aaradhya to play the character in the film. In the Shoojit Sircar directorial, Abhishek plays a character, who has never-say-die attitude even when life throws him into situations beyond his control. Recalling an incident from Aaradhya's childhood, Abhishek said a line from a story book remained with him all these years and he truly believes in that. Abhishek narrated, Aaradhya was a reading story book when she was young. The book's character described the most courageous word in the world as "help," suggesting a willingness to move forward. Taking a cue from this word, Abhishek added, "That means you are not ready to give up. I will do whatever it takes to carry on."

Talking about his character in the film, who also refuses to give up easily, Abhishek said, "He is not afraid to ask for help. He is not afraid to go into the hospital. He is not giving up." Highlighting his resilience, Abhishek added, "Somebody who has dealt with the things that he has dealt with and continues to deal with, it's very easy to be fed up after 31 odd years and say 'bahut ho gaya hai, abhi aur nahi karna hai' (I've had enough, I don't want to go on). But no, the fact that he is still at it, still trying... is what makes him truly courageous."

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk also features Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo in important roles. The film is slated to release on November 22.