Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Dances To <i>Jhoome Jo Pathaan</i> At Son Aryan's Brand Event In Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan swept the audience off their feet at his son Aryan's brand D'yavol X's event in Dubai last night. Shah Rukh Khan greeted the audience, waved at them, blew kisses at them and matched his steps to the hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster film Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan sported a brand new look at the event. He wore a jacket and a cap from the brand D'yavol X. He amped up his swag and style with a pair of funky shades. Interestingly, the superstar also sported grey hair at the event. The audience couldn't hold their excitement when Shah Rukh Khan performed his signature steps. He also recited an iconic dialogue from his film. Several moments from the event were shared by fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan. Here's the video of the superstar dancing to his song:

In this video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen blowing kisses and greeting the audience as they cheer him on. Take a look:

Another video from the event that is already viral on social media. Take a look:

The second collection of Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear clothing brand, D'yavol X, was launched on March 17. Before the launch, his sister and actress, Suhana Khan, shared a picture for promotion on her Instagram handle. In the photo, she and Aryan can be seen posing alongside their father, Shah Rukh Khan. All three of them are wearing cargo pants and exuding a casually cool vibe. Standing in the centre, Suhana is sporting a cropped spaghetti top, while SRK and Aryan are in oversized tees from the brand. In her caption, Suhana wrote, "Triple Threat. X-2. Dropping on 17th March, only on www.dyavolx.com."

Shah Rukh Khan has had a stellar last year with three releases - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. While Pathaan and Jawan smashed the box office records, Dunki received a lukewarm response from the audience.