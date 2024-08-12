Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan And AbRam To Voice Over For <i>Mufasa: The Lion King</i> Hindi Version: "<i>Ek Hi Hoga Jungle Ka Raja</i>"

Big news for Shah Rukh Khan fans - the superstar, along with his two sons Aryan and AbRam will voice over for the Hindi version of the much-awaited film Mufasa: The Lion King. The makers unveiled the Hindi trailer of the film today announcing the associations of Shah Rukh Khan and sons. Shah Rukh Khan will lend his voice for Mufasa, while Aryan for Simba and AbRam for young Mufasa. Sharing the trailer, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption, "Bas ek hi hoga jungle ka raja. The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side Mufasa: The Lion King in cinemas 20th December." Take a look:

Talking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King, depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

Directed by Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson, Lin-Manuel Miranda composed the original score for the English version. Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr lend their voices to the younger incarnations of Mufasa and Scar respectively, with James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa's voice. Jeremy Irons and Chiwetel Ejiofor previously voiced Scar in the 1994 original and 2019 remake.