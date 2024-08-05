Advertisement

In Pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Agastya Nanda's Party Night

Among other attendees were Nirvaan Khan, Kill actor Lakshya, Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha

Read Time: 2 mins
In Pics: Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Agastya Nanda's Party Night
Suhana, Aryan, Agastya pictured at an event
New Delhi:

Mumbai witnessed a starry night as Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Agastya Nanda, Nirvaan Khan attended an event in style on Sunday. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's kids Suhana and Aryan arrived at the event together. They posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet. Suhana Khan wore a maxi dress with flower motifs on it. She kept her tresses loose. Aryan Khan kept his style statement casual. He opted for a jacket and shirt combination. Among other attendees were Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh's son Nirvaan, Kill actor Lakshya, Heeramandi star Taha Shah Badussha and Avantika Malik (Imran Khan's ex-wife). Agastya Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating Suhana, also marked his presence at the event. He wore a white t-shirt and jeans. Take a look at the pictures here:

Suhana Khan seemed to have spent an eventful Sunday. Earlier, in the afternoon, she was pictured with BFFs Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor coming out of a Mumbai eatery. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

In June, Suhana Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda were spotted partying at a London club. Several photos and videos went viral on social media. In one of the videos, Suhana and Agastya are seen dancing. The actress looks stunning as ever in a white top teamed with blue denims. Agastya, on the other hand, is seen dressed in a black shirt paired with pants. Take a look:

On the work front, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their acting debuts with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. The film released on Netflix last year. Aryan Khan will make his directorial debut with a series titled Stardom.

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda
