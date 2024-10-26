Shah Rukh Khan Disliked This Scene From His Iconic Movie <i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i>, Reveals Director Nikkhil Advani

The nostalgia that Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham fuels for 90s kids is unmatched. Shah Rukh Khan's entry sequence in the movie is something that is talked about even today. But recently director-producer Nikkhil Advani revealed on the podcast Cyrus Says that SRK was disappointed with the iconic helicopter scene that introduced his character Rahul Raichand in the movie.

"When we told him that his entry in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is with the helicopter. He thought he is going to jump off the helicopter, while he just had to step down. The scene was more about Jaya Bachchan that she gets to know about the arrival of her son as soon as he touches the ground," recalled Nikkhil Advani, a long time friend of SRK. He also shared that this sequence quite disappointed SRK, who was hoping for some intense action the scene.

That's not all, SRK even added his touch of action during the basketball scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "When you see Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, he gets a credit called thrills. In the beginning of the film, he gets credit for thrills. It is because he treated the basketball sequence in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai like an action scene. He choreographed it", Nikkhil said.

This is not the first time that fans are finding out about SRK's love for action movies. In the Netflix documentary The Romantics, Aditya Chopra spoke at length about SRK's affinity towards action movies and how he always wanted to be an action hero instead of a romantic one. Shedding more light on this, Nikkhil disclosed how SRK "hates" love stories. "Shah Rukh and I used to have these conversations so many times that 'Karan and Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) only do love stories, let us do something different.' Shah Rukh hates love stories. Considering that he is known as King Khan and King of Romance, this and that, but he hates love stories," Nikkhil shared.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King, where he will share the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan.

