Abhishek Bachchan On His Large Belly In <i>I Want To Talk</i>: "And That Is Me. That Isn't Any Prosthetic"

Abhishek Bachchan, gearing up for his next big release I Want To Talk, opened up about his weight gain (for the film) at the music launch event of the film. In the poster of the film, Abhishek let his large belly do the talking. About his physical transformation, Abhishek said at the event, "Don't ever put on weight for a film again. Trust me, at my age, it gets very difficult to lose it after a while." Addressing the speculation about using prosthetics for showing belly, Abhishek said, "And that is me. That isn't any prosthetic."

I Want To Talk is directed by Shoojit Sircar. Sharing his work experience with the October director, Abhishek said, "But, no, I think it reassures you as actors that there's a little bit of space for everybody out there. What I'd like to thank Shoojit Da for is, and I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life, you know, we're all stuck in the rut of life." He continued, "We're doing what we're doing, we're enjoying it. Some of us have got a corporate job, some of us are artists, some of us do whatever we do. Life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it."

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, I Want To Talk also features Johnny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Jayant Kriplani and Ahilya Bamroo in important roles. The film is slated to release on November 22.