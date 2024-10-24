Amitabh Bachchan's Big Shout Out To Son Abhishek's <i>I Want To Talk</i> Teaser: "So Keen To See This Love"

Abhishek Bachchan is all set for the release of his upcoming film I Want To Talk. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also features Ahilya Bamroo and Johny Lever in key roles. On Wednesday, Abhishek shared the teaser of the movie on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “We all know that one person who ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶s̶ lives to talk. Here's the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him! Tag that person you know who lives to talk!” Now, Abhishek's father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, has reacted to I Want To Talk's teaser. Big B re-shared Abhishek's post and wrote, “Oh wow! great Abhishek...so keen to see this love.”

oh wow ! great Abhishek .. so keen to see this love ❤️ https://t.co/u7vrLq4n9v — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 23, 2024

Back in June, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he will be collaborating with his son Abhishek for an upcoming project. The veteran actor made the announcement on X by sharing a picture from a recording studio. In what looked like a dubbing session, the father-son duo were seated in front of microphones with their headphones on. Without disclosing details about the project, Amitabh Bachchan explained the image with a poetic caption. He wrote, “Pita putr dono bethe ek jagah hi kaam pe. Jald aave parde par jodi inke adhbhut kaam ke. [Father and son both sit together for work. Soon the duo will appear on screen, showcasing their marvellous work.]”

T 5035 -

पिता पुत्र दोनों बैठे , एक जगह ही काम पे ;

जल्द आवे पर्दे पर जोड़ी , इनके अद्भुत काम के ???? pic.twitter.com/WCLBPAXYBp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 8, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have previously shared screen space in films like Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Sarkar Raj and Paa.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Ghoomer, alongside Saiyami Kher. The actor will soon appear in Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Jacqueline. He also has the Prime Video film Be Happy in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan's latest release Vettaiyan is currently running in theatres. The film featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan made its theatrical debut on October 10.