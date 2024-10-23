<i>I Want To Talk</i>: Abhishek Bachchan Announces New Film With Shoojit Sircar With Short Teaser

It's a good day for Abhishek Bachchan fans. The actor has announced his next project titled I Want To Talk. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film is being produced by Rising Sun Films. Abhishek shared the announcement video of the film on Instagram on Wednesday. The short clip featured Abhishek's bobblehead in a moving car as the actor says in the background, “I don't just love to talk, I live to talk. Zinda hone or marne main mujhe bas ek ye hi basic difference dikhta hai. Zinda log bol paate hai, mare huye…bol nahi pate. (I can only see this basic difference between being alive and dying. Living people can speak, dead people cannot.)” The caption of the post read, “We all know that one person who ̶l̶o̶v̶e̶s̶ lives to talk. Here's the story of a man who always looks at the brighter side of life, no matter what life throws at him!” Take a look:

Reacting to Abhishek Bachchan's post, Sonu Sood wrote, “Looks awesome brother.” Director Anurag Kashyap said, “Wow..what a teaser.” Karan Johar's comment read, “One of my favourite filmmakers and my favourite person and incredible actor! Is going to result in magic.” Actress Chitrangada Singh dropped some clapping emojis in the comment section, while Bipasha Basu expressed her appreciation of the teaser with a black heart emoji.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan was in Spain for the shoot of Housefull 5. The actor celebrated co-star Chunky Panday's birthday on set with other cast members, including Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Chunky Panday shared glimpses of his birthday celebration on Instagram and wrote, “A Birthday at Sea. The night of the 26th, guess who cut the cake and fed my Face. #Housefull5.”

Housefull 5 is the fifth instalment in the comedy franchise. The first part released in 2010 and featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal, Chunky Panday and the late Jiah Khan. The next two sequels introduced Abhishek Bachchan as part of the ensemble cast comprising Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Nargis Fakhri, Asin, Rishi Kapoor and Zareen Khan, among others.

Housefull 4 hit the theatres in 2019 and saw Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh with Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde. Housefull 5 marks Abhishek's return to the comedy franchise, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and is set to release in 2025.