Naseeruddin Shah Joins Sonu Sood's Directorial Fateh. See Post

Image instagrammed by Sonu Sood. (courtesy: SonuSood)

Sonu Sood is super excited about his directorial debut Fateh. On Saturday, Sonu Sood shared a fantastic update regarding the project on Instagram. He revealed that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has joined the cast of Fateh. In the series of images shared on Instagram, Sonu Sood and Naseeruddin Shah are engrossed in a serious discussion. In his caption, the actor wrote, “Welcome on board, Naseer sir. Directing someone I have admired all my life was so special. You will be proud of FATEH sir.” Jacqueline Fernandez is also part of the film. Reacting to the post, Neha Dhupia wrote, “Wow,” and shared raising hands emoji. Fateh's producer, Ajay Dharma shared black hearts, thumbs up, and evil-eye emojis. Actor Utkarsh Gupta posted a red heart. Actor Virral Patel dropped raising hands emojis.

In March 2023, Jacqueline Fernandez shared some pictures from Amritsar, where she was shooting for Fateh. One of the images shows her dressed in character. Her caption read, “Thank you Amritsar.”

In case you have not already watched, below is the teaser of Fateh.

In addition to directing and acting in Fateh, Sonu Sood has also been involved in the writing process. Earlier, the actor told news agency ANI, "I have been quite blessed so far, I have had opportunities to have played roles in various languages. Being around films and having worked on all these projects, I have picked up a couple of things here and there. This is the first time I'll be working on the story too.”

Sonu Sood continued, “I have always liked getting involved in my movies but this was the first time I had been officially involved in the writing process. It was quite exciting. The project is progressing at a good pace. We are currently receiving the locations but it's mostly going to be shot all over Mumbai."

Sonu Sood was last seen in Kannada film Sreemanta.