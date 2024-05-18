Cannes 2024: Naseeruddin And Ratna Pathak Shah, Prateik Babbar At The Screening Of Manthan

Scenes from the Manthan screening. (Image courtesy: AFP)

This year's Cannes Film Festival is extra special for Indian cinema. Reason? Shyam Benegal's masterpiece Manthan became the only Indian film to be screened at the Cannes Classics section. The movie featured Naseeruddin Shah, Girish Karnad, Smita Patil, and Amrish Puri. On Friday, the 1976 film premiered at a prestigious gala held at Salle Bunuel. In the pictures from the screening, we can spot Naseeruddin Shah, his wife, actress Ratna Pathak Shah, the late Smita Patil's son, actor Prateik Babbar, and Verghese Kurien's daughter, Nirmala Kurien, among other attendees. They all look super excited as they pose for the camera dressed in ethnic outfits, representing India on the global platform.

Check out the picture below:

In another frame, Naseeruddin Shah can be seen walking on the red carpet with Prateik Babbar, Amul MD Jayen Mehta, and others.

Wait, there is more. In a snap, Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah are posing for the camera.

Ahead of the grand screening, proud son Prateik Babbar posted a note for his late mother, cinema legend Smita Patil. The actor wrote, “The legacy continues… 37 years since she left… And, yet she never ceases to blow my mind..seeing her face at the #2024 ‘Cannes film festival' 37 years after her death.. on a #1976 film poster of her film ‘Manthan' restored for a world premiere in the ‘Cannes classics section' will be one of the most symbolic & iconic celebratory moments of my life.. & her legacy.. (for me) it's difficult to articulate into words the whirlwind of emotions I've been feeling as soon as I found out the news.. but I think it's safe to say that I am the proudest son..”

Read the full note below:

Before flying to the French Riviera, Prateik Babbar, in an interview with Hindustan Times, shared, "My mother is going to be celebrated. It is a big moment for me and my family. For me specifically it is extremely symbolic. I am a very proud son. This moment reminds me of how amazing a woman she is and how I am lucky to be her son. I always knew about it. My grandma and aunt used to tell me the story of the film's making. My grandfather was also a farmer, so I was always told to feel proud of my lineage. Also, I revisit my mom's films very frequently, it's like watching FRIENDS for me- you know what's going to happen next, but you keep watching,” Prateik Babbar added.

Manthan is based on the milk cooperative movement of Dr Verghese Kurien. The movie was crowdfunded by 5 lakh farmers who donated Rs 2 each. Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anant Nag, and Suresh Bedi were also part of the film.