Full House At Sarfarosh Screening With Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre And Others

Scenes from last night's film screening.

On the 25th anniversary of Sarfarosh, a special screening of the film was hosted in Mumbai on Friday night and it was attended by Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre, who starred in the film in pivotal roles. Mukesh Rishi, Pradeep Rawat, Upasana Singh, Manoj Joshi, who were all a part of the 1999 hit, were also pictured at the film's special screening in Mumbai last night. During the event, Aamir Khan said, "I've been telling John (film's director) for many years to make Sarfarosh 2. Also, the film ended in such a way that we could make part two of this film. I've told John that if he writes a good story, then we can make a Sarfarosh 2. This time he told me he was trying," reported news agency PTI.

"I can commit one thing, that we'll definitely give it a really serious shot now, coming up with the right script and the right kind of film for it (part two),"Aamir Khan added at the film's special screening.

See photos from the screening of the film here:

Mukesh Rishi, Pradeep Rawat, Upasana Singh, Manoj Joshi and Akhilendra Mishra also attended the screening celebrating 25 years of their film.

Sarfarosh, directed by John Matthew Matthan, featured Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles. The film showcased a police officer, ACP Ajay Singh Rathod (played by Aamir Khan)'s journey to cease cross-border terrorism. The action-thriller emerged as a hit and it received massive appreciation from the audience as well as critics and it resonates with today's generation courtesy its iconic tracks such as Hoshwalon Ko Khabar Kya and Is Deewane Ladke Ko among others.

