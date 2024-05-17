Cannes 2024: Sobhita Dhulipala Adds Sparkle And Glam. See French Riviera Album

Sobhita Dhulipala shared this image. (courtesy: sobhitad)

Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She attended an event on the sidelines of the Film Festival in the French Riviera on Thursday. Recently, Sobhita shared photos from the event on social media. The actress represented the brand Magnum at the Cannes Film Festival. Captioning the post on Instagram, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Had such fun at last evening's @magnum party at the Cannes film festival, their theme was Euphoria, wonder, chill. The music was hard, the drag queens were burning it, the food was divine, and the vibes were hitting the spot. Life's giving, baby."

At the Magnum Welcome To The Pleasure Express event, Sobhita Dhulipala dazzled in Namrata Joshipura's Cordelia Jumpsuit. This sleeveless ensemble, priced at ₹180,000 according to its official website, boasted a deep purple hue embellished with intricate sequin work, adding a touch of glamour. The cropped bodice featured a plunging V-neckline, accentuated by broad straps. Paired with wavy locks and subtle makeup, Sobhita looked elegant.

Sobhita chose a design previously worn by Athiya Shetty, albeit in a slightly different shade.

Joining her at Cannes this year will be actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, Jacqueline Fernandes and Kiara Advani. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut on Wednesday. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on the other hand, walked the red carpet twice.

Aishwarya marked her second red carpet appearance on Friday. The actress opted for an ensemble that was both dramatic and stunning. She picked a silver outfit with fuschia green accents from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. She left her tresses open in soft curls.