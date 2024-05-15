Cannes 2024: Prateik Babbar On Mom Smita Patil's Film Manthan's Screening At Film Festival - 'Big Moment For Me'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: _prat)

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar is over the moon as his mom and late actor Smita Patil's 1976 film Manthan is all set to be screened at the Cannes film festival under the Cannes Classics segment. The Four More Shots Please! star, who will be a part of the film festival this year, spoke to Hindustan Times before jetting off to the French riviera. He said, "My mother is going to be celebrated. It is a big moment for me and my family. For me specifically it is extremely symbolic. I am a very proud son. This moment reminds me of how amazing a woman she is and how I am lucky to be her son.”

Talking about his mom's film Manthan, Prateik added, "I always knew about it. My grand mom and aunt used to tell me the story of the film's making. My grandfather was also a farmer , so I was always told to feel proud of my lineage. Also, I revisit my mom's films very frequently, it's like watching FRIENDS for me- you know what's going to happen next, but you keep watching.”

The 77th Cannes Film Festival will feature eight Indian films this year including the restored 1976 film Manthan, which was crowd-funded by 500,000 farmers. Manthan will be screened on May 17 under the Cannes Classics selection, which showcases classics, restored prints, and documentaries.

Known for films like Manthan, Bhumika, Aakrosh, Namak Halaal and Shakti, Smita Patil had married actor Raj Babbar. She died on December 13, 1986 due to complications in childbirth.