Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez's Look Gets Big Love From Fateh Co-Star Sonu Sood

Image instagrammed by Jacqueline Fernandez. (courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez)

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a reel on her Instagram feed after attending the preimere of The Substance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Jacqueline Fernandez represented the brand BMW at the esteemed film festival. In the video, Jacqueline can be seen posing for the cameras in her stylish best. She can also be seen posing on the red staircase with all her sartorial glory. Sharing the video, Jacqueline wrote, "Thank you @bmwindia_official for this exquisite red carpet experience for the premier of 'The substance' @fetch_india @visualisation_."

The comments section was flooded with compliments. Jacqueline's Fateh co-star Sonu Sood dropped an orange heart emoji and a hi-five emoji. A user wrote, "Omg she's gorgeous, best dress." Another comment read, "Slyaing the red carpet at cannes." Another comment read, "Superb." Another comment read, "My golden lady." Take a look at what Jacqueline Fernandez has posted :

The actress wore a shimmery gown from the shelves of Mikael D Couture. Jacqueline kept her tresses loose and accessories minimal. She wore jewellery from Hassanzade Jewellery. Ahead of attending the event, Jacqueline told ANI, "I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked."

Before jetting off to the Cannes, Jacqueline was pictured at the Mumbai airport. Jacqueline sported a denim-on-denim look. Take a look at the video here:

Queen heading to attend #cannes2024 😍



Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to walk in prestigious Cannes RedCarpet tomorrow!!



pic.twitter.com/IPk2SXTRN3 — Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) May 18, 2024

Alongside Jacqueline, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobita Dhulipala also made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Aditi Rao Hydari will also be walking the red carpet this year. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut this year.