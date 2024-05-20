Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns In A Shimmery Gown. Internet Is Impressed

Jacqueline Fernandez on the red carpet of Cannes. (courtesy: Jacqueline Fernandez)

Jacqueline Fernandez made a stunning appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The actress wore a shimmery gown from the shelves of Mikael D Couture. Jacqueline kept her tresses loose and accessories minimal. She wore jewellery from Hassanzade Jewellery. Jacqueline Fernandez's pictures from the red carpet were shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by her fan pages. The Internet showered praise on her look. A user wrote, "Wow Queen." Another one wrote, "Wow." Jacqueline Fernandez walked the red carpet this time in association with BMW. Ahead of attending the event, Jacqueline told ANI, "I am super excited to go to the Cannes Film Festival once again this year, this time in association with BMW and I cannot wait for it. It feels great to represent the Southeast Asian diaspora at a global level, and it's an honour to walk the prestigious red carpet where many legends have already walked." Take a look:

Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtaking in prestigious #Cannes2024 Red Carpet 💥 pic.twitter.com/Aa44W2Dh2a — Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) May 20, 2024

Before jetting off to the Cannes, Jacqueline was pictured at the Mumbai airport. Jacqueline sported a denim-on-denim look. Take a look at the video here:

Queen heading to attend #cannes2024 😍



Jacqueline Fernandez is expected to walk in prestigious Cannes RedCarpet tomorrow!!



pic.twitter.com/IPk2SXTRN3 — Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) May 18, 2024

Jacqueline Fernandez loves to post from her travel diaries. Sharing pictures from one of her travel destination, Jacqueline wrote, "Love light happiness and baby goats." Take a look:

Alongside Jacqueline, actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shobita Dhulipala also made appearances at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Aditi Rao Hydari will also be walking the red carpet this year. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut this year.