For Trolls, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sister-In-Law Clarifies "Fact" After Shweta Bachchan Sent Flowers On Her Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's sister-in-law Shrima Rai's name has been enmeshed in Abhishek-Aishwarya's separation rumours as she clapped back at trolls with her new post. On Thursday, Shrima Rai shared a post clarifying "fact"(her word) after the Internet trolled her for sharing pictures of flowers sent by Shweta Bachchan. In her new post, Shrima also addressed the issue of using "famous" connections to flourish in her career. The blogger-content creator wrote, "Facts. My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out. Before I became a blogger/ content creator I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone's name."

She continued, "I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this my husband, mother in law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved."

For context, Shrima shared a picture of a bouquet on her Instagram stories thanking Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. The Internet was not impressed with the post and she was targeted widely for sharing such posts amid Abhishek-Aishwarya's separation rumours. Shrima's "thanked everyone with a shout out" seemingly refers to the flowers sent by Shweta Bachchan. Take a look at the new post:

Recently, the Internet dug out an old post of Shrima Rai. The picture, shared on Instagram, features Shrima Rai, her husband Aditya Rai, their children and Aditya's mother Brinda Rai. Sharing a family nugget, Shrima mentioned in her post that her wedding anniversary and her mother-in-law's birthday fall on the same day. The caption read, "Did you know my mother in laws birthday and my anniversary are on the SAME day? They asked us if that was ok while choosing dates and in the spirit of celebrating family time I said yes. So we juggle the day between our Anniversary and her birthday ever since." The Internet swamped the comments section as why Shrima doesn't share any picture with Aaradhya and Aishwarya on her Instagram.

A user wrote, "Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya." Shrima didn't let the comment go unnoticed and she wrote, "You can head over to her page to find all the images of her and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you." Take a look:

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained traction when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours.