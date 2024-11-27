Aishwarya Rai's Sister-In-Law Shuts Down Trolls Questioning Her Absence In Her Pics: "You Can Head Over To Her Page..."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's private lives have been under intense public scrutiny ever since rumours of their separation emerged online. Recently, the Internet dug out an old post of Aishwarya's sister-in-law Shrima Rai. The picture, shared on Instagram, features Shrima Rai, her husband Aditya Rai, their children and Aditya's mother Brinda Rai. Sharing a family nugget, Shrima mentioned in her post that her wedding anniversary and her mother-in-law's birthday fall on the same day. The caption read, "Did you know my mother in laws birthday and my anniversary are on the SAME day? They asked us if that was ok while choosing dates and in the spirit of celebrating family time I said yes. So we juggle the day between our Anniversary and her birthday ever since." The Internet swamped the comments section as why Shrima doesn't share any picture with Aaradhya and Aishwarya on her Instagram.

A user wrote, "Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya." Shrima didn't let the comment go unnoticed and she wrote, "You can head over to her page to find all the images of her and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you." Take a look:

Earlier this year, Shrima shared a picture from her wedding ceremony to wish husband Aditya happy wedding anniversary. It features a young Aishwarya Bachchan attending the ceremony. Shrima wrote, "Happy Anniversary @aditya_.rai 21 year old American Desi meets studious engineer Mumbaiker and the rest is history." Take a look:

Rumours of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation gained traction when Abhishek and Aishwarya made separate entries at a high-profile wedding in July. Later, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about rising grey divorces which added fuel to the rumours. The post, which Abhishek Bachchan liked, revolves around the idea of "Why love stops being easy." It also states, "Couples who have been married for long are now parting ways. What has prompted their decision and why are grey divorces on the rise?"