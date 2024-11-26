Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Tips On How To Tackle Street Harassment: "Don't Blame Your Dress Or Your Lipstick"

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is a brand ambassador of the cosmetic giant L'Oreal Paris, shared how to tackle street harassment in a new campaign video. In the video, Aishwarya says, "Street harassment. How do you deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault." In the caption, Aishwarya wrote, "On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis's Stand Up against street harassment training program. We're all worth it. @lorealparis." Aishwarya added #westandup in the hashtag. Take a look:

In September, Aishwarya walked the ramp for cosmetic giant L'Oreal's outdoor show at Paris Fashion Week. Jane Fonda, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and desi girl Alia Bhatt were also among the many stars that walked the ramp. The official Instagram handle of L'Oreal shared some new pictures from the Paris Fashion Week. In one of the clicks, the former miss World is seen posing with Eva Longoria and Aja Naomi King. "Lights, camera, confidence! Get a sneak peek behind the scenes magic with our L'Oreal Paris Family at #LeDefile2024," read the caption on the post.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World in 1994 and her filmography includes Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Iruvar, Guru, Guzaarish, Jodhaa Akbar, Taaal, Raincoat, Jeans, Bride & Prejudice and Mohabbatein among many others. She has also been a regular attendee at several international events, including Paris Fashion Week, the Cannes Film Festival among others. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She received an award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance.