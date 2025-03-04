Shah Rukh Khan Attends <i>Swades</i> Director Ashutosh Gowariker's Son Konark's Wedding. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in style at director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding. The superstar suited up for the occasion. Several pictures and videos from the venue are already viral. In pictures shared by the superstar's fan pages, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing with the newlyweds.

Shah Rukh Khan at #KonarkGowariker and #NiyatiKanakia's wedding—gracing the celebration with his signature charm! pic.twitter.com/lrWquPhMMq — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 3, 2025

In a video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen arriving at the venue with his security team. He hugs Ashutosh Gowariker and exchanges pleasantries.

Shah Rukh Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker share decades-old friendship. Shah Rukh and Ashutosh worked together in films like Chamatkar (1992) and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994). They were also seen together in the 1989 serial Circus.

Shah Rukh was also a part of Swades (2004) co-written, directed and produced by Ashutosh.

Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding was a starry affair. The wedding witnessed a mini Lagaan reunion as Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh attended the wedding. Among other guests were Kiran Rao, Gayatri Oberoi, Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.

Ashutosh's son Konark married Niyati in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 2. Konark is currently working as an assistant with his father. Niyati is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate magnate and the owner of Kanakia Builders.

Shah Rukh Khan recently launched his son's directorial debut 'The Ba**ds Of Bollywood' at a grand Netflix event. On the work front, he is working for his next titled King. Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are, reportedly, a part of the film.