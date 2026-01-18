Rashmika Mandanna Reads Fan Letters Received During <i>Pushpa 2</i> Release In Japan, Says 'Will Learn Japanese Before Next Visit'

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a picture of herself surrounded by letters and gifts from her fans in Japan, calling it a truly wholesome moment.

The actor shared the photo on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, along with a heartfelt note.

Rashmika revealed that she was in Japan for just a day but was overwhelmed by the love she received from her fans. She also promised to visit the country again.

"So I was in Japan for a day and all the love I received there in just one day was so, so, sooooo wholesome!!! So many letters and so many gifts, and I read them all and brought every single gift back home. I can't tell you how emotional I became seeing all of this," she wrote.

"Thank you so, so, so much for all this love always, Japan!! I love you! And I can't wait to come back again, but next time it'll be for a longer duration - I promise! And I promise I'll try learning more Japanese before my next visit!! Bigggggest hugs," she added.

Rashmika was in Tokyo for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Japan on January 16. The film was reportedly slated to open in over 200 screens across the country.

Directed by Sukumar, the action drama is the second chapter in the Pushpa franchise and follows the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. The film features Allu Arjun in the lead role, with Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, and others in key roles.

Fans are now eagerly looking forward to the third instalment of the franchise.

Rashmika's latest release is Thama, in which she stars alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film was released in October 2025 and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner, Maddock Films.

The film is part of the Maddock horror-comedy universe and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

ALSO READ: Viral Video: Allu Arjun Gets Roaring Applause From Tokyo Fans After Recreating Iconic Pushpa 2 Dialogue In Japanese

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)