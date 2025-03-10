The Internet Thinks TV Actress Avneet Kaur Is Dating Cricketer Shubman Gill? Here's Why

Avneet Kaur's relationship status has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The actress is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Now, Avneet's latest Instagram entry from Dubai has added fuel to the rumours.

Last week, Avneet Kaur attended the India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy semi-final match in Dubai. The actress dressed up in a light-blue shirt and cream baggy pants. She paired her outfit with a Louis Vuitton bag and black shades.

Sharing pictures from the match day on Instagram, Avneet wrote, "INDIAAAA INDIAAAA. Are you watching the match?"

The post became an instant hit on social media, with fans asking if she was cheering for Shubman Gill.

Avneet Kaur also dropped a series of pictures on Instagram Stories, cheering for India in their Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. Sharing a picture of the Dubai International Stadium, Avneet wrote, “Let's go team India.” She has also added a set of red heart, heart-eye emoji to the post.

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/avneetkaur_13/

Avneet Kaur shared a Boomerang of the intense moment in the game when India needed 44 off 39 balls to win. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were on crease at the moment.

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/avneetkaur_13/ 3584582927970810945/

After India registered a 4-wicket win over New Zealand to seal the Champion Trophy 2025, Avneet Kaur shared a video of Rohit Sharma and team celebrating on the ground.

She didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and attached crying emojis to the post.

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/avneetkaur_13/ 3584598733786141119/

Here is how Avneet Kaur celebrated after Ravindra Jadeja hit the ball for a four and helped India cross the finishing line in style.

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/avneetkaur_13/ 3584604399997255856/

On the work front, Avneet Kaur will be seen in the India- Vietnam collaboration film Love in Vietnam, which was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. The movie is directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi.

Love in Vietnam also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.