Suniel Shetty Sends Big Love To Son-In-Law KL Rahul After Match-Winning Innings In Champions Trophy Final

Suniel Shetty is the biggest cheerleader of his son-in-law, wicket-keeper-batter KL Rahul. The actor is always there to celebrate KL Rahul's achievements, on and off the field. On Sunday, India defeated New Zealand to win the Champions Trophy Final in Dubai.

Suniel Shetty, who was super proud of his son-in-law, gave a shout-out to KL Rahul on Instagram. The actor shared a picture of KL Rahul looking up at the sky and raising his bat as he walked off the field after the grand win. In the caption, Suniel wrote, "INDIA'S WISH !!!! Rahul's COMMAND."

Reacting to the post, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "India" followed by a raising hand emoji. Esha Gupta, Sonu Sood and Arjun Bijlani also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

KL Rahul got married to actress Athiya Shetty in 2023. The couple are now expecting their first child together. Recently, the actress' father, Suniel Shetty, shared his excitement about becoming a grandfather.

During a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her podcast, he revealed that the baby is due in April.

When asked about the dinner table conversations in the Shetty household, the actor said, "Right now, it's probably all about the grandchild. There's no other conversation, and we don't want any other conversation. We're just eagerly looking forward to meeting the baby in April."

He added, "Everything revolves around the baby; whether it's a boy or a girl, it doesn't matter. I've always believed women are beautiful, but I thought my wife, Mana, looked the most beautiful when she was pregnant. And now, looking at Athiya, she's looking the most beautiful."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty first met in 2019 through a mutual friend. Their relationship blossomed over time, leading to their marriage in 2023. The couple's wedding took place at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse and was attended by close family and friends.