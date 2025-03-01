Advertisement

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Baby Due In April, Reveals Suniel Shetty

Athiya and KL Rahul married in January 2023

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Baby Due In April, Reveals Suniel Shetty
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are expecting their first child. Recently, the actress' father and actor Suniel Shetty shared his excitement as he prepares to become a grandfather. 

During a conversation with Chanda Kochhar on her podcast, he shared his excitement about the upcoming addition to the family. He also revealed that the baby is due in April. 

When asked about the dinner table conversations in the Shetty household, Suniel responded, "Right now, it's probably all about the grandchild. There's no other conversation, and we don't want any other conversation. We're just eagerly looking forward to meeting the baby in April."

The proud father also shared how beautiful he thinks Athiya looks during this special time. He said, "Everything revolves around the baby; whether it's a boy or a girl, it doesn't matter. I've always believed women are beautiful, but I thought my wife Mana looked the most beautiful when she was pregnant. And now, looking at Athiya, she's looking the most beautiful."

Athiya, who has starred in films such as Hero, Mubarakan, and Motichoor Chaknachoor, married Indian cricketer KL Rahul in January 2023 after dating for a few years.

