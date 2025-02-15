Athiya Shetty Shares Love-Filled Post For KL Rahul: "My Forever Valentine"

Athiya Shetty's latest Instagram story is all about her “forever Valentine,” husband KL Rahul.

In the snap posted by the actress in her stories, the parents-to-be are seen sitting on opposite sides of a bench. The lush green backdrop in the image looks stunning.

Enjoying some peaceful time together, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul kept it casual in their uber-cool outfits. In her caption, Athiya wrote, “My forever Valentine", with a red heart emoji.

Instagram/ Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul always set major couple goals. They had gotten married on January 23, 2023. The duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month, and Athiya marked the occasion with a heartfelt post.

The actress shared unseen pictures from their wedding on her Instagram Stories.

The first snap captured a warm hug between them. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Happy 2 to my forever."

In the next slide, Athiya Shetty posted a serene moment from the mandap.

Earlier, Athiya Shetty travelled to Sydney with KL Rahul for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. She shared a series of pictures and videos from their time in the city.

In the first monochrome snap, Athiya leaned on the cricketer's shoulder as they twinned in casual outfits. The second video captured them strolling hand-in-hand through the streets, with Athiya flaunting her baby bump.

The caption read, “2025, looking forward to you.”

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul first met in 2019 and got married in 2023. In November 2024, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.