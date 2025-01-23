Ayushmann Khurrana Appointed Brand Ambassador For FICCI Frames: "It's A Huge Honour"

FICCI Frames, India's leading global media and entertainment convention, is all set to celebrate its 25th anniversary this year. Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed as the brand ambassador for this milestone edition of FICCI Frames.

The actor shared his excitement about being named the brand ambassador, saying, "It is a huge honour for me to be announced as the first Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames in its silver jubilee year. As someone who arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with nothing but dreams in my eyes, I could never have imagined this incredible journey, one where my work has not only touched lives but also become a part of India's rich pop culture tapestry."

He added, "In my new role, I am committed to working closely with the exceptional FICCI team to champion disruption, celebrate innovation, and highlight the excellence our industry consistently delivers."

This year's theme, "RISE: Redefining Innovation, Sustainability and Excellence," highlights FICCI Frames' transformative role in shaping narratives, fostering creativity and driving the evolution of India's media and entertainment industry.

Held annually in Mumbai, FICCI Frames gathers influential personalities, creative professionals and policymakers from around the world to discuss emerging trends, new technologies and key challenges in the entertainment landscape.

The event features various formats, including keynote addresses, B2B meetings, masterclasses, policy roundtables, the Best Animated FRAMES Awards (BAF), a global content market, exhibitions and vibrant cultural evenings.

Over the years, FICCI Frames has welcomed prominent global figures, such as Hollywood stars Hugh Jackman and James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox, Charles H. Rivkin, Chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America and Gary Knell, Chairman of National Geographic Partners.

Other notable attendees include Ajit Pai, former Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News, and JB Perrette, President of Discovery Networks International among many others.

In addition, FICCI Frames has seen influential addresses from Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2, which was released in 2023. He also appeared in several films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Badhaai Ho (2018), Dream Girl (2019), Bala (2019) and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020).

