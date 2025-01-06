Ayushmann Khurrana Kickstarts 2025 With His Next Film <i>Thama</i>

Maddock's horror-comedy universe is just getting bigger and better. Ayushmann Khurrana is the latest actor to join their verse with Thama —"A Bloody Love Story", as the tagline says.

The film has Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead, alongside him.

A few parts of the film were shot last year in Mumbai. The entire cast is now headed to Delhi, to shoot some exciting sequences.

The shooting is set to commence early next week. It is said to be a gripping love story with a bloody backdrop. The film also has Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing key characters.

It will be directed by Aditya Satpodar, of Munjya fame, and is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara.

Maddock Films recently announced an impressive slate of films in their horror-comedy universe.

Stree 3 and Bhediya 2 are already in the making. While new films were also seen joining the stellar lineup.

It included Thama (Diwali 2025), Shakti Shalini (December 31, 2025), Chamunda (December 4, 2026), Maha Munjya (December 24, 2027), Pehla Mahayudh (August 11, 2028), and Doosara Mahayudh (October 18, 2028).

As for Ayushmann, he has a hectic 2025 to look forward to.

Other than his Diwali release Thama, he has another film in collaboration with Dharma-Sikhya Productions. Reports on leading entertainment portals also suggest that he begins shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's family drama, and an edge-of-the-seat genre-bending theatrical, backed by Yash Raj Films & Posham Pa Pictures.

Khurrana is all set to continue with his streak of diverse characters in his upcoming theatrical releases.