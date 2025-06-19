Exclusive: Maddock's Film On Ujjwal Nikam And 26/11 Trial Not A Biopic, Rajkummar Rao Confirmed As Lead

Contrary to several media reports, production banner Maddock Films is not making a biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The upcoming film focuses specifically on Nikam's role in the high-stakes trial following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and is not a biographical account of his entire life or career.

We can now confirm exclusively that Rajkummar Rao has been locked to play Ujjwal Nikam, the man who led the prosecution against Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist of the 26/11 attacks.

The currently untitled film is being directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, known for helming both seasons of the Prime Video series Paatal Lok as well as films such as Killa and Three of Us. Sumit Roy, whose previous credits include Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani and The Empire, has penned the screenplay.

Intially, Aamir Khan was in talks to play Nikam, but the Sitaare Zameen Par star eventually stepped away from the project. Sources close to the development confirm that Rajkummar Rao came on board after Aamir Khan's exit.

While the film is based on real events and a real person, it steers away from the format of a traditional biopic. It, instead, zeroes in on one of the most pivotal legal battles in Indian history. The upcoming movie aims to spotlight the courtroom drama and behind-the-scenes challenges of securing justice in the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks.

Maddock Films is yet to make the official announcement about the film and Rajkummar Rao's casting.