BJP Rajya Sabha Tally Crosses 100 For First Time Since 2022

In a boost for the ruling BJP, the party has crossed the 100 mark in the Rajya Sabha for the first time since April 2022, with three nominated members joining the party.

Top lawyer, Ujjwal Nikam, former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and social worker C Sadanandan Master, who took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs last month, joined the BJP this week, taking the party's tally to 102.

The Rajya Sabha can have a maximum strength of 250 members - 238 elected and 12 nominated by the President - and currently has 245 MPs, including 12 nominated members.

After the results for the polls for 13 Rajya Sabha seats, held on March 31, 2022, were declared the following month, the BJP had become only the second party in India's history to have over 100 MPs in the Upper House of Parliament - the Congress had enjoyed the distinction between 1988 and 1990. The BJP's tally had, at the time, gone up from 97 to 101.

From that high, however, the BJP's numbers dwindled and were at 99 as of last week. The NDA now has 134 MPs in the Rajya Sabha - including 5 of 12 nominated members - and is comfortably over the current majority mark of 123.