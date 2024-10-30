Ayushmann Khurrana And Rashmika Mandanna Join Dinesh Vijan's Horror Comedy Universe. Details Here

After the massive success of Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan is expanding his horror-comedy universe with a new film titled Thama. The movie features Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The project is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who also directed Munjya. The cast also includes Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Thama is slated to release on Diwali 2025. The film falls under the same universe as Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the title teaser of the movie on Instagram. In the background, we could hear Arijit Singh's voice as the text in the video read, “This universe needed a love story, unfortunately, it's a bloody one.” The note attached to the teaser read, “AFTER ‘STREE 2', ‘MUNJYA', AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - RASHMIKA STAR IN DINESH VIJAN'S NEXT HORROR-COMEDY ‘THAMA'... DIWALI 2025 RELEASE... After the massive success of Stree 2 and Munjya, Dinesh Vijan announces the next chapter in the horror-comedy universe: Thama. Besides the horror-comedy, Thama introduces a gripping love story set against a bloody backdrop.”

Aparshakti Khurana, who plays Bittu in the Stree franchise, previously talked about his brother Ayushmann Khurrana's induction to Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe. "We had been waiting for so long to work with each other in something that's good and what can be better than a world which has been created? Something that has never happened in Indian filmmaking where there's this world in which so many great characters will come together and will stay in people's hearts. There's something very special coming your way very soon," the actor told PTI.

He added, “We didn't go up to the producers asking them to take us together in a film... We had finished shooting for Stree 2 and this new film came to him after that. So, all these characters will meet up, and when that happens will we be shown as brothers or not, what will happen, there are many questions.”

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the 2023 film Dream Girl 2 opposite Ananya Panday.