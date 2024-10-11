When Ed Sheeran Heard Arijit Singh's <i>Tum Hi Ho</i>: "Fell In Love With Him"

Arijit Singh kicked off his music tour in the UK and Europe in September. At his London concert, the singer was joined on stage by Grammy-winning musician Ed Sheeran. The duo delighted the audience with a performance of Ed Sheeran's romantic song Perfect. Now, the British singer-songwriter has shared a behind-the-scenes video of their jam session on Instagram. The clip begins with Arijit greeting Ed with a hug. Ed Sheeran is heard saying, “I am so excited for the show”. Then, the duo dives right into practice and starts jamming to the song. In between, they are seen giving each other feedback on their singing. The video concludes with clips of Ed and Arijit performing Perfect on stage. The caption of the post read, “Rehearsing Perfect with Arijit Singh, heard Tum Hi Ho when I was in India this year and fell in love with him as an artist. Such an honour joining him on stage last month. Full vid on YouTube.” Reacting to the video, comedian-actor Sunil Grover said, “This is the best thing today on the Internet. Love both of you.”

In September, Arijit Singh shared a set of pictures from his London concert on Instagram. Some of the images featured him and Ed Sheeran playing a guitar. The venue was illuminated with fireworks and smoke. The dance performances made the musical extravaganza more magical. The last photo featured Arijit with his hands raised as confetti flew all around him. He wrote in the caption, “London, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love & Gratitude.

Back in March, Ed Sheeran made a visit to India as part of the final leg of his +-=/x (Mathematics) Tour. The singer performed in Mumbai and was joined by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on stage. The crowd went wild when the duo sang Diljit's popular song Lover. Ed Sheeran was also heard singing a verse in Punjabi. Read all about it here.

During his India visit, Ed Sheeran met several Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. He also made an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show, The Great Indian Kapil Show.