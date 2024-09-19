'That's My Heart': Arijit Singh Refuses To Sing 'Aar Kobe' At UK Concert

Arijit Singh was performing at a concert in the UK

Popular singer Arijit Singh refused to sing at a UK concert a song he composed in the aftermath of the rape-murder of a doctor in Kolkata. The song 'Aar Kobe' has emerged as an anthem of sorts amid massive protests over the doctor's rape-murder at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month.

While on stage, someone from the crowd requested Mr Singh to sing 'Aar Kobe'. "This is not the place. People haven't come here to protest. They have come here to listen to me. That's my job. And what you are saying is my heart. This is not the right time and place," the singer is heard saying in a video that has emerged on social media.

"If you really feel about it, go to Kolkata. Gather some people, a lot of Bengalis are here, go, on the street," he added, before returning to the 'Ramta Jogi' song from 1999 movie Taal.

The singer paused again and added, "That song (Aar Kobe) is not monetised. It will never be monetised. Anybody can use it."

Arijit Singh recorded the song, Aar Kobe, in the wake of the August 9 Kolkata rape-murder incident that has shaken the nation. Aar Kobe, which translates to "if not now, then when" calls upon people to join the fight for women's safety and dignity.

Within three weeks of its release, the Bengali song has already garnered more than 2 millions views on YouTube.

"Let this song add to the chorus of dissent. May it be a voice of hope, a plea for justice, and a catalyst for change. Together, we can try to ensure that such tragedies never happen again," the singer's official YouTube channel has said in its descriptor for the song.