Ed Sheeran Returns "Favour" To "Brother" Diljit Dosanjh In Birmingham. Keeping Calm Is Not An Option

Keep your Monday blues aside. Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran once again set the stage on fire. Ed Sheeran joined his "brother" Diljit Dosanjh during his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour in Birmingham. The singers shared a joined post on Monday on their respective Instagram handles and gave us a sneak-peek of the madness that swept the live audience off their feet. In the first video, Diljit can be seen introducing Ed in his inimitable Punjabi style. He says, "Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye" (Ed Sheeran has arrived)." The audience can be heard screaming at the top of their voices. While Diljit can be seen dressed in all white, Ed lights up the stage with his casual style.

Ed and Diljit delighted audience with their mash-up of The Shape of You and Naina from Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's heist comedy Crew. At one point, they can be seen seated on stage during their performance. They share a warm hug as well. Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere, thanks for having me!" FYI, Diljit made a cameo on stage and sang his popular track Lover during Ed Sheeran's Mumbai concert in March this year. Ed also joined him in the chorus and scripted a historic pop culture moment by singing in Punjabi for the first time.

Sharing another video, Diljit wrote, "My BROTHER Shut Down BIRMINGHAM, What A Night. LOVE & RESPECT. Thank You Birmingham Waleya BAUT Pyar." Take a look:

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour is making all the right noise. The singer has added another show in Delhi. Not only that, but he has also extended the India leg of his tour to include Mumbai and Jaipur. The star announced it through a post on Instagram on Sunday.