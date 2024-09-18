Watch: Arijit Singh To Fan Who Placed Food On Stage - "This Is My Temple. You Can't..."

Arijit Singh, who is currently on an international tour, is trending for all the right reasons. A video from one of his recent concerts is viral in which he can be seen removing food off stage. In the video, a fan can be seen placing food on stage while Arijit performs on stage. As soon as the singer notices food on stage, he gently takes it and hands it over to the security team. The singer is seen apologising to the fan and heard saying, "I am sorry, this is my temple. You can't put food here." The video drew fans' admiration for Arijit Singh. A fan wrote, "True ...that real bhakthi and devotion to his profession and work. God bless you and my best wishes dear Arijitji." Another fan wrote, "Love love love." A fan wrote, "Love how he moves it away so humbly, rather than getting enraged. This is why this man will be a legend!" Take a look:

On Sunday, Arijit Singh lit up the O2 Arena in London with a power-packed performance. Joining him on stage was none other than Ed Sheeran. A day after the spectacular show, Arijit Singh shared a carousel of BTS pictures from the concert on Instagram. Some of the snaps capture him and Ed Sheeran playing a guitar. The last snap features Arijit raising his hands in the air with confetti flying around as the crowd cheers for the singing sensation. "London, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love & Gratitude. Thank you for the perfect moment," read the side note. Take a look:

Arijit Singh's Live In Concert tour is a four-day event, with his first performance in London already being a hit. His next stop will be in Rotterdam (September 19) and finally in Manchester (September 22). Sharing the details of the concert on Instagram Arijit Singh wrote, "UK & Europe, Starting THIS Sunday at London's O2 Arena, followed by stops at Birmingham's Utilita Arena, Rotterdam's RTM Stage, and wrapping up with the first-ever South Asian show at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena. Can't wait to see you all there (mic and fire emoji)."