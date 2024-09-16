Arijit Singh's London Concert Was Joined By ... Drumroll... Ed Sheeran

Arijit Singh is on a roll. The singer has kickstarted his UK & European Tour with the Live In Concert. On Sunday, he lit up the O2 Arena in London with a power-packed performance. Joining him on stage was none other than Ed Sheeran. A day after the spectacular show, Arijit Singh shared a carousel of BTS pictures from the concert on Instagram. Some of the snaps capture him and Ed Sheeran playing a guitar. Fireworks, smoke and dance performances illuminate the venue making the musical extravaganza more magical. The last snap features Arijit raising his hands in the air with confetti flying around as the crowd cheers for the singing sensation. “London, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love & Gratitude. Thank you for the perfect moment,” read the side note. Take a look:

A video of Arijit Singh performing to Ed Sheeran's 2017 hit track Perfect was dropped by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter). The English singer-songwriter also matched his vocals to the love song. Fans turned on the flashlights of their cellphones humming the number and recording the precious moment. Here's the clip:

Perfect ????- Arijit Singh x Ed Sheeran | London Concert pic.twitter.com/NU5nLzDk91 — ARIJITIAN FANS (@arijitianfans) September 15, 2024

Arijit Singh's Live In Concert tour is a four-day event, with his first performance in London already being a hit. His next stop will be in Birmingham (September 16), followed by Rotterdam (September 19) and finally in Manchester (September 22). Sharing the details of the concert on Instagram Arijit Singh wrote, “UK & Europe, Starting THIS Sunday at London's O2 Arena, followed by stops at Birmingham's Utilita Arena, Rotterdam's RTM Stage, and wrapping up with the first-ever South Asian show at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena. Can't wait to see you all there (mic and fire emoji).”

Back in March, Ed Sheeran entertained his Mumbai fans for the final leg of his +-=/x (Mathematics) Tour as a part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024. In one of the performances the Grammy winner was joined by actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on the stage. The crowd went into a frenzy as the duo sang Diljit's 2021 song Lover. Ed Sheeran was heard singing a verse of the track in Punjabi. Read all about it here.

During his India visit, Ed Sheeran met Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana. He also attended Kapil Sharma's talk show Breakfast with Champions alongside host Gaurav Kapoor and cricketer Rohit Sharma.