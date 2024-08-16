National Film Awards: AR Rahman, Arijit Singh And Pritam Bag Music Honours

The 70th National Film Awards was announced on Friday. The ceremony has honoured the finest in cinema from the year 2022. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the announcement during a press conference held in New Delhi. Music legends AR Rahman, Arijit Singh and Pritam have bagged special music honours at the prestigious event. AR Rahman has been recognised for his work in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan - I. He won the Best Music Director (background score) award. PS:1, which also received the award for Best Tamil Film, is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan. It was produced under the banners - Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayram Ravi, Prakash Raj and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were part of the film. The second instalment, Ponniyin Selvan - II, was released in April 2023.

Composer Pritam Chakraborty has bagged his first National Film Award — Best Music Director (songs) for Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Pritam said, “This feels so special. I am so grateful to the jury. I really want to thank the makers and everyone who was associated with the movie for their support and trust in me. But, most importantly, a big thank you to the audience for all their love to our music."

Joining AR Rahman and Pritam Chakraborty on the list is Arijit Singh. He has secured the Best Male Playback Singer award for Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, features Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Brahmastra has also won the Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming & Comic).