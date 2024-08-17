Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Set The Stage On Fire. Can You Feel The Heat?

Swifties got a sweet surprise on Thursday when Ed Sheeran joined Taylor Swift at London's Wembley Stadium. The concert marked the first of five shows in London for the pop icon's Eras Tour. Reports said the stars performed their duets Everything Has Changed and End Game on stage. About halfway through Everything Has Changed, Ed Sheeran appeared from the back of the stage and joined Taylor for the song. They then transitioned into End Game, their duet from 2017's Reputation. The pair wrapped up with a performance of Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud before sharing a hug.

Variety quoted Taylor Swift saying, “This is one of my best friends in the world to the point where I feel like he's a second brother of mine…We toured together on the Red Tour. Every time I am doing the ‘Red' part of this show, I think about the memories that we've made. And now he is someone who plays Wembley like, every week. This is like, regular for him. And he works so hard, and he's on tour right now and he's probably so tired. But he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us so give it up for Ed Sheeran.”

Ed Sheeran also posted on Instagram a carousel of pictures and videos featuring his fun time with Taylor Swift. In one of the snaps, the two were standing on the stage and holding guitars. While Taylor rocked a blue dress, Ed Sheeran looked good in a casual and cool outfit. “Dump of some recent activity,” he wrote in the caption.

The Eras Tour began in March 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Since then, Taylor Swift has travelled the world, performing her show in places like Japan, South America, Australia and Europe. Besides Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift has surprised fans by bringing out a variety of guests during her shows, including Haim, Ice Spice, Aaron Dessner and Gracie Abrams.