Dunki Drop 2: Lutt Putt Gaya - Shah Rukh Khan Can't Help Falling In Love With Taapsee Pannu

A still from Lutt Putt Gaya. (courtesy: YouTube)

Picture this - a romantic albeit fun track featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, Arijit Singh's enchanting voice and Rajkumar Hirani's direction - that is Lutt Putt Gaya for you. Dunki Drop 2 came in the form of a track titled Lutt Putt Gaya. The first song from the film released on Wednesday afternoon and it's all kind of fun. The track features the film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy falling in love with Mannu (Taapsee Pannu). The track begins with Taapsee dragging SRK with her from an office. A smitten SRK can't help but channel his inner romantic. What's next - dancing in narrow lanes, a wrestling sequence, a classroom where SRK can't take his eyes off Taapsee. The video ends with Taapsee telling SRK, "Stop staring. Once we get our Visa, stare all you want."

Lutt Putt Gaya has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire - IP Singh and it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Check out the song Lutt Putt Gaya here:

"Agar dance mein isse zyaada chhalaang lagata toh udd hi jaata. I hope ki yeh romance Taapsee aur aapke dilon mein bhi zaroor tent lagayega. Arijit Singh, your voice made me sound like love, yet again. Cheers to Pritam, Swanand Kirkire, IP Singh and Ganesha Charyaa for the simplicity and energy of Lutt Putt Gaya. Dunki Drop 2 - Lutt Putt Gaya song out now," wrote Shah Rukh Khan sharing the track on Instagram.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.