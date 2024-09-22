Dil-Luminati Tour Update: Diljit Dosanjh Adds New Show In Delhi, Includes Jaipur And Mumbai To The List

Are you one of Diljit Dosanjh's fans who could not get a ticket for the Dil-luminati Tour? Well, we have exciting news — the singer has added another show in Delhi. Not only that, but he has also extended the India leg of his tour to include Mumbai and Jaipur. How do we know? The star himself announced it through a post on Instagram. Currently in Paris for the Europe phase of his tour, Diljit shared a set of images posing inside The Peninsula Paris. He also included a few shots from the Cartier store in his album. In his caption, Diljit wrote, “SURPRISE DELHI DAY 2 Stadium - JAIPUR & MUMBAI New Shows Added Tickets Info Coming SOON DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24”

Reacting to the post. American rapper Saweetie, who collaborated with Diljit Dosanjh for his song Khutti, said, “Richtivities.”

Diljit Dosanjh's India tour will start in Delhi on October 26, followed by Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17 and Lucknow on November 22. It will then continue in Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30 and Bengaluru on December 6. After Indore on December 8 and Chandigarh on December 14, the tour will conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

Presales for the India leg of the Dil-luminati Tour started earlier this month, and tickets sold out in just two minutes. HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders got exclusive access to buy tickets 48 hours before the general public, with an extra 10 percent off on early bird tickets. All the discounted tickets were gone in two minutes, as per Hindustan Times. Click here to read more.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently impressing his fans in Europe. His concerts are scheduled until October 2. From Paris to England, Ireland, and the Netherlands, fans in multiple locations are experiencing his energetic performances. Click here to learn more about the Europe leg of the Dil-luminati Tour.