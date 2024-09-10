Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour Early Bird Tickets Sell Out In 2 Minutes

After spreading the magic of the Dil-luminati Tour in Canada, America, Australia and New Zealand, Diljit Dosanjh is set to entertain his fans in India. Presales for the concerts opened at 12 pm on Tuesday, offering early bird tickets with an additional 10 percent discount. The presales are exclusively available to HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders, allowing them to purchase tickets 48 hours before the general public. Tickets with early bird discounts were sold in two minutes, as per Hindustan Times. The lowest-priced concert ticket, at ₹1,499, was for the silver (seated) section when sales began at 12 noon. Tickets for the gold (standing) section are priced at ₹3,999.

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati Tour concerts in India will begin on October 26. The singer will perform in various locations, including Delhi NCR, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Before flying to India, Diljit Dosanjh will be performing in Europe. His concerts are scheduled from September 9 to October 2. From Paris to England, Ireland and the Netherlands, fans across various countries will get to witness his energetic performances. Click here to read all about the Europe leg of the Dil-luminati Tour.

Earlier, Diljit Dosanjh met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, before his Dil-luminati Tour concert. The star also shared a video on Instagram, showing Trudeau entering the stage while Diljit was rehearsing with a group of dancers. In a fun moment, Diljit and his squad enthusiastically shouted the famous line, "Punjabi aa gye oye." As the crowd cheered for Diljit, he pointed to the Canadian PM, and together they started chanting "Trudeau" in a loop. His caption read, “Diversity is Canada‘s strength. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came to check out history in the making: we sold out the Rogers Centre!”

In April, Diljit Dosanjh created history by staging the largest Punjabi show outside India. Click here to read more about it.