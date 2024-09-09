Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh Set To Hit Europe: Everything You Need To Know About The Dil-Luminati Tour

In April, Diljit made history during his Dil-luminati Tour concert at Vancouver, where he staged the largest Punjabi show ever outside of India

Diljit Dosanjh Set To Hit Europe: Everything You Need To Know About The Dil-Luminati Tour
1. The Dil-luminati tour will commence in Europe with a show at Zenith Paris - La Villette in Paris on September 19. 

2. Next, Diljit Dosanjh will travel to Birmingham, England to perform at Utilita Arena on September 22. 

3. The singer will set the stage ablaze at GBOVO Hydro in Glasgow on September 26. 

4. On September 28, Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform at Co-op Live in Manchester.

5. Moving on, he will hold a concert at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on October 2. 

6. The star will then travel to London for his concerts at The O2 Arena on October 4 and 5.  

7. He also has a concert in Düsseldorf, Germany on October 9, where he will perform at PSD Bank Dome. 

8. On October 11, Diljit Dosanjh will perform at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. 

9. The singer will make a stop at Unipol Forum in Assago, Italy on October 15. 

10. The Europe leg of the Dil-luminati tour will conclude in London with a concert at O2 Arena on October 

