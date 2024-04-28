Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour Creates 'History'. Details Here

Diljit shared this image. (courtesy: DiljitDosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh is a superstar known for making history. From being the first Punjabi artist to be featured at Times Square and the first Indian artist to perform at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival to being the first turbaned Sikh to have a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, the star only shines brighter each day. Recently, he made history again by starting his Dil-luminati Tour in Vancouver, Canada. During his performance on Saturday (April 27), Diljit staged the largest Punjabi show ever outside of India. Celebrating this achievement, he shared a series of pictures and videos from the event on Instagram. The first frame shows Diljit in an all-black outfit, commanding the stage.

Up next, Diljit Dosanjh is seen interacting with the general manager of BC Place Stadium, the concert's venue. The manager introduces himself as Chris, to which Diljit responds graciously, "Thank you, sir. Thanks for having us." Chris praises the event, calling it "the largest ever Punjabi show outside of India" and presents Diljit with a framed memento to commemorate the occasion. Following that, the post features several images from the concert night, highlighting the star's electrifying performance on stage and the massive crowd in attendance.

Diljit's caption reflects his pride: "History has been written. BC Place Stadium. Sold out. Dil-Luminati Tour."

Diljit Dosanjh's post attracted a flurry of comments from fellow celebrities. Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu shared fire emojis to express his excitement. Badshah conveyed deep emotion with faces holding back tears and Indian flag emojis. Canadian media personality Tarannum Thind reflected on the moment's significance and wrote, “What a historical moment. Proud to witness the magic tonight.” Actor Karan Tacker used skull emojis to show his appreciation. Singer Amit Tandon praised Diljit as "One of a kind Dosanjhwala! Gabru di maar Bollywood tho beyond aa." Neha Dhupia captured the sentiment of many, stating, “Beyond! We are living in the Diljit Dosanjh era.” Rhea Kapoor, who produced Diljit's film Crew, expressed nostalgia with, “The best, miss you all.” Punjabi actor Jai Randhhawa commented, “Jado jatt vigad jaan te itihaas bande ne.”

Check out Diljit Dosanjh's post below:

On the acting front, Diljit Dosanjh's last film Amar Singh Chamkila is getting appreciation from all corners. In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the Netflix film a solid 3.5 out of 5-star rating. Click here to read the review.