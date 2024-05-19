Ed Sheeran On Recreating Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic Pose: 'Don't Think I Got It Quite Right'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Global singing sensation Ed Sheeran had a blast during his trip to India in March this year. From attending Farah Khan's party to singing on stage with Diljit Dosanjh, the singer created some beautiful memories. Ahead of his Mumbai concert, and after visiting Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Ed Sheeran also filmed an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Saturday night (May 18). During his fun interaction with comedian Kapil Sharma, Ed Sheeran talked bout his visit to Shah Rukh Khan's house. He said, “The last time I came here in 2017 we met, but this time it was just wonderful. He is such a nice guy, for how big he is, he is just lovely. I had a lot of fun, I met his family, and we jammed out some songs. They taught me how to dance a little bit.”

Amid their conversation, Archana Puran Singh also reminded Ed Sheeran about how SRK taught him his iconic pose. In response, the singer said, “I don't think I got it quite right.” However, when Kapil Sharma and the audience insisted, Ed Sheeran graciously recreated Shah Rukh's signature pose. In case you missed it, click here to learn the details about Ed Sheeran and Shah Rukh Khan's viral video.

During the same episode, Kapil Sharma asked Ed Sheeran about the weirdest food item he ever ate while travelling for his musical concerts. The singer recounted eating a peculiar food item at a restaurant in Japan. He shared, “Fish Sperm. Basically in Japan, they have this. When you go to a sushi or omakase restaurant, it's basically, like, the chef makes stuff and he puts it down, and it will be like Nigiri or other little things. And usually I think it's called Shirako. And it's basically a testicle that you eat and it explodes in your mouth. Some people love it. I'm not a big fan of it.”

Ed Sheeran visited India to perform in Mumbai as part of his concert +-=/x tour.