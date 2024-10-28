<i>Stree 2</i>: <i>Aaj Ki Raat</i> Full Version Is Now Out On YouTube, Tamannaah Bhatia Moves Like Magic

Stree 2, released on August 15, is one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Tamannaah Bhatia's dance number, Aaj Ki Raat, was one of the film's highlights. The actress made a cameo appearance in the movie and set the stage on fire with her electrifying moves. The song had previously garnered over 500 million views with its promotional version, but now the full version of the track has been released on YouTube. The full version was released on Thursday (October 24) and is going viral. Aaj Ki Raat features vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar, music composition by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

A few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a clip from the shoot of Aaj Ki Raat and thanked the fans for giving 500 million views to the music video. She wrote, “The angle you never saw coming. 500 million views later, and we're still vibing like it's day one! It's hard to put into words how thankful I am for each and every one of you who made this so special.”

She added, “From the very first play to the 500 millionth, your love, your energy, and your connection to ‘Aaj Ki Raat' has meant everything to me. You've made this song a part of your memories, your celebrations, and your lives and I am so deeply grateful for that. This journey has been nothing short of magical. Here's to many more nights of vibing together!”

Tamannaah Bhatia, who had previously danced on Kaavaalaa with Rajinikanth in the 2023 film Jailer, said she was worried if she would be able to "top what she's already done" with her Stree 2 song. The actress said, “On the heels of Kaavaalaa's success, doing the song for Stree 2 felt very risky. I thought, ‘Will I be able to top what I've already done?' But when Amar (Kaushik) met me and said, ‘I have this song for you, and it's actually very crucial to the storyline,' I just instinctively knew I had to do it.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 featured Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.