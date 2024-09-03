Tamannaah Bhatia On Dancing To <i>Stree 2</i> Song <i>Aaj Ki Raat</i>: "Felt Very Risky After <i>Kaavaalaa's</i> Success"

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia On Dancing To Stree 2 Song Aaj Ki Raat: "Felt Very Risky After Kaavaalaa's Success"

Aaj Ki Raat was filmed in December last year

Image was shared on X.
New Delhi:

It was not be wrong to say that Tamannaah Bhatia's dance number Aaj Ki Raat in the blockbuster film Stree 2 has a separate fan base. Now, in an interview with Grazia India, the Baahubali actor has reflected on her Stree 2 cameo. Tamannaah, who had previously danced with Rajinikanth to the popular song Kaavaalaa from the 2023 film Jailer, said she was worried if she would be able to "top what she's already done" with her Stree 2 song. She said, “On the heels of Kaavaalaa's success, doing the song for Stree 2 felt very risky. I thought, ‘Will I be able to top what I've already done?'" "But when Amar (Kaushik) met me and said, ‘I have this song for you, and it's actually very crucial to the storyline,' I just instinctively knew I had to do it," Tamannaah added.

Aaj Ki Raat was filmed in December last year. How do we know? A few days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a vlog on Instagram from the sets of Stree 2. In the video, she disclosed that the song was filmed on her birthday, December 21. She also joked about how it was so cold that she felt like turning into an ice cream. Of course, there was cake on set. But the celebration did not stop there. It was followed by another cake for the “schedule wrap” of Stree 2. The second cake was cut by Rajkummar Rao. In her caption, the actress wrote, “From Woh raat to Aaj ki Raat. Very cold by the weather, but so warm from everyone's love. One of my best birthdays ever. Waqt Barbaad kiye bina keep showering your love on #AajKiRaat from #Stree2.”

Aaj Ki Raat has been sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar. The upbeat number features lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya with a composition by Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya.

Tamannaah was last seen in Vedaa, which released on the same day as Stree 2. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it had John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in lead roles.

