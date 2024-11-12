Did Avneet Kaur Just Hint At A <i>Mission: Impossible</i> Role? Her Tom Cruise Snap Has Fans Guessing

Drop everything and rush straight to Avneet Kaur's Instagram page. Reason? She has posted pictures of herself with none other than Hollywood icon Tom Cruise. Avneet met Tom Cruise on the sets of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Sharing the photos, Avneet Kaur wrote, “I'm still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set of the next #MissionImpossible film, starring the one and only Tom Cruise! Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring. Tom's dedication to performing real, practical stunts continues to raise the bar. Can't wait to share more about my experience! Stay tuned for updates closer to the release date, May 23, 2025!” Is Avneet part of the upcoming film? We can't wait for an update. Can you?

Reacting to the post, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Wow”. Actor Shantanu Maheshwari said, “Amazing!!! Wow.” Mission Impossible's official Instagram handle also hinted at Avneet Kaur's association with the franchise and wrote, “Mission critical details will be declassified soon.” While the actress has kept her involvement with the project under wraps, if true, she would be the second Indian actor to feature in the MI franchise. Previously, Anil Kapoor made an appearance in the 2011 film Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol.

In addition to Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning's ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Si's ensemble cast includes Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham in pivotal roles. The film will make its theatrical debut on May 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, Avneet Kaur will be seen in a groundbreaking India-Vietnam collaboration film Love in Vietnam, which was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, the film is based on the bestselling novel Madonna in a Fur Coat. It also features Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan in key roles.