'This Isn't Fair To Us': Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud By Jewellery Brand

Actor and social media influencer Avneet Kaur has been accused of fraud by a jewellery brand, Rang. The company has released screenshots of their conversations with the actress, alleging a breach of contract.

According to Rang, Avneet Kaur wore their jewellery during her recent European tour but did not tag the brand in any of her posts, contrary to the terms of their agreement. The brand claims that while Ms Kaur wore their pieces seven times, she tagged only "high-end brands such as Dior and Vivienne Westwood" in her posts, leading her followers to believe these luxury brands were the "sole source of all her accessories".

In their detailed statement, Rang described the experience as "our worst to date", accusing the actress of exploiting the collaboration for her personal gain. The brand shared screenshots of conversations between their team and Ms Kaur's stylist, which appear to show the actress dismissing multiple requests to fulfil her end of the deal.

The brand mentioned when confronted, Ms Kaur offered to pay for the products instead.

"It wasn't about the money," the brand said, stressing their agreement was meant to spotlight the brand's value and reach through Ms Kaur's huge social media following, which exceeds 30 million.

The actress then promised to give credit in a subsequent post but failed to do so. She later offered to post a story credit, but that also didn't happen, said the brand. Rang later sent her an invoice for the nine jewellery pieces "she kept for over a month", believing it to be a "fair resolution". However, Ms Kaur reportedly responded and said, "It was a collab, right? That's why I took it in the first place. I didn't wear it more than ten times. I'll not pay for it."

"We feel that we shouldn't sit quiet and accept this," the brand stated. "This isn't fair to us or any brand or stylist that provides jewellery, outfits, etc., to celebrities, only to be met with such an attitude."

Despite the negative experience with Avneet Kaur, Rang extended their gratitude to the stylists and celebrities who have treated them and their brand with respect. They concluded their statement, "We hope to continue working together in a spirit of mutual respect and understanding within this industry."