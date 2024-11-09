Varun Dhawan To Join Priyanka Chopra In Russo Brothers' <i>Citadel</i>? Here's What We Know

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's web series Citadel: Honey Bunny recently premiered on Prime Video. Amid positive response to the show, Varun is now being speculated to make his Hollywood debut with Priyanka Chopra in Russo Brothers' original series. As per Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan's powerful performance in Citadel: Honey Bunny piqued the Russo Brothers' interest. The filmmaker duo are impressed with Varun and is in talks with him about a full-fledged international project.

In a previous interview, Varun Dhawan shared details about his look in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Talking about the jackets his character wore in the show, the actor told The Hindu, “They were specially chosen by Raj & DK and our costume designer Ameira Punvani. They showed me the mood board of the clothes I was going to wear: leather jackets, denims, high boots, high-waisted pants. I sport a mullet in the series as well. There was a reference to Mel Gibson from Lethal Weapon. There were also Sanjay Dutt references from Taaqatwar and other movies of the era. I am a big fan of the late 80s and 90s so I was just thrilled to do it.”

When asked what will it take to make a crossover hit in India that resonates with the entire world, Varun said, " It will take for a show to be extremely Indian. Because everything else they have in the West. So we need to be more rooted in our culture, in our terrain. That is what will give a global audience a kick."

Citadel: Honey Bunny comes a year after the original Citadel series, which debuted in 2023. The franchise also features an Italian series, Citadel: Diana, with more international adaptations in the works. The story of Honey Bunny revolves around a stuntman, Bunny, who recruits a struggling actress, Honey, to become a spy. The Indian series is directed by filmmaker duo Raj & DK.