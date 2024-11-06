Priyanka Chopra's "October Roll" Summed Up: Malti Marie's Indian Barbie Moment Steals The Spotlight

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram entry is all about "October roll". The Dostana actor shared a bunch of images and videos from an eventful October. Needless to say, Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti Marie stole the limelight in the album. Priyanka Chopra shared a few mirror selfies of herself. In one click, she sports her toned abs. Little Malti Marie can be seen playing with Indian Barbie. There are a few snapshots from Diwali famjam and Halloween party. Priyanka captioned them, "October roll." Take a look:

On Diwali, Priyanka shared a bunch of heart-melting pictures from their home puja. In the caption, Priyanka wrote, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world." Priyanka and Malti Marie can be seen twinning in their festive outfits. Take a look:

On the eve of Diwali, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a dinner at Gymkhana restaurant in London recently. Glen Powell, Jack Reynor and Rebecca Corbin-Murray were amongst the guests. Pictures of the power couple were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. For the occasion, Priyanka chose a red sheer saree, teaming it up with a blouse with a plunging neckline. She accessorized her festive look with a red bindi and bangles. Complementing her, Nick Jonas opted for a cream-coloured kurta suit. The couple can be seen exiting an eatery and smiling for the shutterbugs.

The Instagram handle also shared a post from Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who attended the Diwali bash. She shared a picture from the dinner table where a pamphlet near dry fruits read, "A toast to good fortune, health and prosperity. Happy Diwali!" She captioned the post as, "Happy Diwali to everyone that celebrates this beautiful festival (lamp and firecracker emojis)." She wrote, "Thank you for the beautiful dinner and sharing this special tradition with us @priyankachopra (heart emoji)."

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.