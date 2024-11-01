Diwali 2024: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Host Dinner In London. See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Diwali dinner at Gymkhana restaurant in London recently. Glen Powell, Jack Reynor and Rebecca Corbin-Murray were amongst the guests. Pictures of the power couple were shared by a fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra on Instagram. For the occasion, Priyanka chose a red sheer saree, teaming it up with a blouse with a plunging neckline. She accessorized her festive look with a red bindi and bangles. Complementing her, Nick Jonas opted for a cream-coloured kurta suit. The couple can be seen exiting an eatery and smiling for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the pictures here:

The Instagram handle also shared a post from Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who attended the Diwali bash. She shared a picture from the dinner table where a pamphlet near dry fruits read, "A toast to good fortune, health and prosperity. Happy Diwali!" She captioned the post as, "Happy Diwali to everyone that celebrates this beautiful festival (lamp and firecracker emojis)." She wrote, "Thank you for the beautiful dinner and sharing this special tradition with us @priyankachopra (heart emoji)."

Priyanka shared glimpses from her Karwa Chauth celebrations with her husband and singer Nick Jonas in London. The first photo captures Priyanka sipping water while Nick holds a glass for her. Another picture shows Priyanka smiling while reading a note with Nick's name on it. She also gave a glimpse of her minimal mehendi design, which featured Nick's birthday and the number 3, alongside a heart motif on her palm. In the last picture, both Priyanka and Nick are seen smiling their heart out. Priyanka's post was accompanied by the romantic song Chand Chupa Badal Mein from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.