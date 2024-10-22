Advertisement

Citadel 2: Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Video From Sets - "A Day In The Life Of Nadia"

Priyanka will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Citadel 2</i>: Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Video From Sets - "A Day In The Life Of Nadia"
Priyanka Chopra shared this image. (courtesy: priyankachopra)
New Delhi:

Priyanka Chopra has resumed filming for her upcoming series, Citadel: Season 2. On Monday, she shared a glimpse of her day on set. She posted a "A Day in the Life of Nadia" video on Instagram. In the clip, Priyanka is seen applying various skincare products in front of a mirror while her hairstylist works on her hair. The video gives a glimpse of the stunning shoot location, with Priyanka humorously noting, "Not Holi, it's bloody hand," as her hand is painted red. She also shows a fake bruise on her face. Towards the end of the video, she poses for a selfie in a black puffer jacket. Her caption read, "What do they say? GRWM...Monday edition #Citadel."

A day ago, Priyanka shared glimpses from her Karwa Chauth with her husband and singer Nick Jonas in London. The first photo captures Priyanka sipping water while Nick holds a glass for her. They also connected with the actress' mother, Madhu Chopra, over a video call while holding their pooja thaalis. Another picture shows Priyanka sitting on a couch and smiling while reading a note with Nick's name on it. She also gave a glimpse of her minimal mehendi design, which featured Nick's birthday and the number 3, alongside a heart motif on her palm. In the last picture, both Priyanka and Nick are seen smiling their hearts out. Priyanka's post was accompanied by the romantic song Chand Chupa Badal Mein from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Dressed in a maroon tracksuit paired with a red dupatta, Priyanka completed her festive look with traditional earrings, bangles and sindoor. In her post, she wished, "Happy Karwa Chauth," and humorously noted, "And yes, I'm filmy." She geotagged the location as London, United Kingdom.

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Citadel Season 2, Priyanka Chopra, Citadel 2
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Nicole Kidman On Comfort Filming Babygirl Provocative Scenes
<i>Citadel 2</i>: Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Video From Sets - "A Day In The Life Of Nadia"
Tom Holland To Star Alongside Matt Damon In Christopher Nolan's Next Film? Here's What We Know
Next Article
Tom Holland To Star Alongside Matt Damon In Christopher Nolan's Next Film? Here's What We Know
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com