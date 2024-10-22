<i>Citadel 2</i>: Priyanka Chopra Shares BTS Video From Sets - "A Day In The Life Of Nadia"

Priyanka Chopra has resumed filming for her upcoming series, Citadel: Season 2. On Monday, she shared a glimpse of her day on set. She posted a "A Day in the Life of Nadia" video on Instagram. In the clip, Priyanka is seen applying various skincare products in front of a mirror while her hairstylist works on her hair. The video gives a glimpse of the stunning shoot location, with Priyanka humorously noting, "Not Holi, it's bloody hand," as her hand is painted red. She also shows a fake bruise on her face. Towards the end of the video, she poses for a selfie in a black puffer jacket. Her caption read, "What do they say? GRWM...Monday edition #Citadel."

A day ago, Priyanka shared glimpses from her Karwa Chauth with her husband and singer Nick Jonas in London. The first photo captures Priyanka sipping water while Nick holds a glass for her. They also connected with the actress' mother, Madhu Chopra, over a video call while holding their pooja thaalis. Another picture shows Priyanka sitting on a couch and smiling while reading a note with Nick's name on it. She also gave a glimpse of her minimal mehendi design, which featured Nick's birthday and the number 3, alongside a heart motif on her palm. In the last picture, both Priyanka and Nick are seen smiling their hearts out. Priyanka's post was accompanied by the romantic song Chand Chupa Badal Mein from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Dressed in a maroon tracksuit paired with a red dupatta, Priyanka completed her festive look with traditional earrings, bangles and sindoor. In her post, she wished, "Happy Karwa Chauth," and humorously noted, "And yes, I'm filmy." She geotagged the location as London, United Kingdom.

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel season 2 and she will also appear in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, where she plays a former female pirate protecting her family from her past in the 19th-century Caribbean.